Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

