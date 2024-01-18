Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,157 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Xylem by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $10,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $109.69 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

