Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,041 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,612,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $10.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

