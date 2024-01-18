Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 78,164 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.