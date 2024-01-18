Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.