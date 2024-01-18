Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.92. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $171.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

