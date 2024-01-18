Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,453 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.