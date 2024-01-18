Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

CHTR stock opened at $359.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day moving average is $407.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

