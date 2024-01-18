Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 10.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 1,649,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,011,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,814,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

