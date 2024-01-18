Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM) Senior Officer Sells C$102,740.00 in Stock

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Russell Starr sold 233,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$102,740.00.

James Russell Starr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, James Russell Starr sold 60,650 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$26,443.40.

On Wednesday, December 20th, James Russell Starr sold 137,000 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$60,143.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, James Russell Starr sold 108,500 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$47,197.50.

On Monday, October 30th, James Russell Starr sold 25,000 shares of Renegade Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

Renegade Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

Renegade Gold stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. Renegade Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

