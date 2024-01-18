Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after acquiring an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

