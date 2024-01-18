Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $87.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.41.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.