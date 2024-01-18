Reviewing PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Astra International Tbk and Linamar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Astra International Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00 Linamar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Linamar has a consensus price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.64%. Given Linamar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Linamar is more favorable than PT Astra International Tbk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Astra International Tbk N/A N/A N/A Linamar N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PT Astra International Tbk pays an annual dividend of $3,051.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 43,964.8%. Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PT Astra International Tbk pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Astra International Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Linamar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Astra International Tbk and Linamar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Astra International Tbk N/A N/A N/A $10,100.29 0.00 Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 9.64

PT Astra International Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linamar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Linamar beats PT Astra International Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services. The company also distributes heavy equipment machineries; provides coal mining contracting services; operates coal mines; and produces crude palm oil. In addition, it is involved in the operation of toll roads; rental of vehicles; sale of used cars; and provision of logistics and warehousing services, as well as freight forwarding service through ground, sea, and air transportation. Further, the company offers various information technology business solutions based on document, office, and information technology. Additionally, it is involved in the foundation; formwork and bekisting; pump services; and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, as well as dredging, reclamation and marine works. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Astra International Tbk operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of vehicles. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

