Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 1,100 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.