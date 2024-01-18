Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.9 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

