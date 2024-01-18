Robert L. Md Zerbe Sells 2,200 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vericel by 61,063.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 208,228 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

