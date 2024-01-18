Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 35,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.41.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

