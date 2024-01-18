Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

RCI opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

