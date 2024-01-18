Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $18,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,640.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $149,558.52.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,417 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $415,412.51.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $245,380.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 793 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $7,834.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $85,474.53.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,397 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $23,083.11.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VPV opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 790,187 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 133,915 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

