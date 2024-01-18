Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,300 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $13,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,716,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,495,361.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,914 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $93,507.86.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $91,664.85.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,299 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $453,340.53.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $930,592.26.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,979 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $61,284.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $445,307.14.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 718,176 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.