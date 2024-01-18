Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,883 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $88.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

