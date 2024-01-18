SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 165,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 327,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $456,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 132.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 55,973 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

