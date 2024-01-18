SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.44.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $232.91 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $309.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.76. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

