Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,671,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHJ opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.