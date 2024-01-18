Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.