Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 5,300 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.