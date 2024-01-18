Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Secure Energy Services traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 206618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6555118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

