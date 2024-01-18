Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.