Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.