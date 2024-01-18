Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,567,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.