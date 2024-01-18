SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 916 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SSD opened at $181.13 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.