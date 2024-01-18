SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 99,434 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Nuvation Bio worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

