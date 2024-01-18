SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BV opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $775.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.35. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

