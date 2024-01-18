SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,021,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

