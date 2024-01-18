SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 151,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

AMAL stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $473,066. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

