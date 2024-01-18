SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,325 The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.19. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

