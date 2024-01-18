SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,471 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

