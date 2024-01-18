SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,808 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $447,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.7% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.