SG Americas Securities LLC Has $136,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

