SG Americas Securities LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

