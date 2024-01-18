SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of 2U worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 2U alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

2U Price Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.