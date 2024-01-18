SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $138,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,416,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,590,000 after buying an additional 1,102,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 483,166 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

