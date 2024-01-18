SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $140,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

