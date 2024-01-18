SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $142,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

