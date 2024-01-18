SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $145,000 in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $160,132.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $192,929 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

