SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $149,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $466.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.20. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.