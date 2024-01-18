SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $705.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.17. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

OmniAb Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

