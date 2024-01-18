SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 1.3 %

PTVE stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.53. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.52%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.