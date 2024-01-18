SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

