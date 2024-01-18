SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $270,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,575,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.61%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

